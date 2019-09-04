Karasek, Emil J.

Karasek, Emil J. August 7, 1933 - September 1, 2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Preceded in death by wives, Marion and Edie; four brothers and one sister. Survived by children: Barbara, Donna, Steven (Shinae), Evelyn; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lillian and Patsy; other loving relatives and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-7pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Thursday, 11am, at the mortuary. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

