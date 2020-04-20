Kaplan, Marilyn T. Age 92 Omaha. Loving mother, wife and grandmother, passed away on April 17, 2020 with her daughters by her side. She was born to Bertha and Hyman Gerber, and was married for 49 years to Yale J. Kaplan of Wichita, KS. She attended Central High School and the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She will be remembered for her intellect, curiosity and unconditional love of her family. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; and her brother Marvin Gerber. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Beth Kaplan (Bruce Sholk) of Miami Beach and Baltimore; and Lisa Rosenkranz (Jeff) of Chicago; and her four adoring grandsons, Henry Sholk, Seth Sholk, Ben Rosenkranz, and Josh Rosenkranz. Private Graveside Services to be held in Omaha on April 20th. Contributions in memory of Marilyn may be made to: The Marilyn & Yale Kaplan Scholarship - Olin Business School / MSC 1082 / Washington University / 7425 Forsyth Boulevard / St Louis, MO 63105 (Checks written to Washington University or online via: alumni.wustl.edu/KaplanScholarship; or to: The Scholarship Fund / Beth Tfiloh Community School / 3300 Old Court Road / Baltimore, MD 21208 (www.bethftiloh.com/support) JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

