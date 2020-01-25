Kaplan, Carolyn S.

Kaplan, Carolyn S. July 25, 1938 - January 23, 2020 Preceded in death by parents; 5 brothers and sisters. Survived by husband, William; children, William Jr., Stacia and Timothy (Tamatha) Kaplan; grandchildren, William Kaplan III (Caroline), Molly Kaplan (Andrew), Lucy Kaplan (Jacob), Tyler Keffeler (Jamie), Jacob Kaplan (Shelby), Madalyn Korth (Sam), Alexander, Joseph and Thomas Kaplan; great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Carter; special friend, Steve Graeve WAKE SERVICE: Monday, January 27th, 7pm, West Center Chapel with Visitation from 6-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, January 28th, 10:30am St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to the Siena Francis House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Kaplan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.