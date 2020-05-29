Kantor, Edward J. May 27, 1940 - May 25, 2020 Survived by wife, Catherine A. Kantor; sons; Jeff Kantor (Linda) and Mark Kantor; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Stanley and Rose; brothers: Joseph, Louis and Stanley; and sister, Valeria Hotz. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, May 28th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, May 29th, 9:30am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Catholic Church and the Alzheimer's Association. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Funeral Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

