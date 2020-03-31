Kander, Viola M. Age 92 Of Elkhorn, NE. Survived by sons, Mike of Fremont and Doug (Sandy) of Bennington; granddaughter, Rebecca Kander. VISITATION: Tuesday, 5-7pm, at the funeral home. Private Funeral at Zion Lutheran Church. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery. All services subject to governmental guidelines for gatherings. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences and memories to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

