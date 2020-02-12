Kampschnieder, Caroline F.

Kampschnieder, Caroline F. Age 93 Caroline F. Kampschnieder, of Howells, passed away February 10 at Parkview Nursing Home in Dodge. Caroline is survived by her sons: Loren (Deb) of Lincoln, John (Betty) of Omaha, Joe (Mary Jo) of Howells; daughters: Dorothy (Paul) Virgl of Weston, Betty (Steve) Nelson of Lincoln, Theresa (Chuck) Uher of Wilber, Ann (Will) Jansky of Friend, Elaine (Steve) Rodenbaugh of Seward, and Marie (Bill) Sander of Papillion. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Friday, February 14, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. VISITATION: Thursday, February 13, from 4-7pm, with a Christian Mother's Rosary recited at 4pm and a public Rosary at 7pm; visitation will resume Friday, February 14, from 9:30-10:30am, all held at the church. Interment: Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery with lunch following in the Howells Catholic Social Hall. Memorials can be directed to Howells Community Catholic School or Family Wishes. Online condolences may be left at www.svobodafuneralhome.net. SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME Schuyler, NE | (402) 352-3860

To send flowers to the family of Caroline Kampschnieder, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 13
Christian Mother's Rosary
Thursday, February 13, 2020
4:00PM-4:30PM
S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
112 N 6th St
Howells, NE 68641
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Caroline's Christian Mother's Rosary begins.
Feb 13
Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
112 N 6th St
Howells, NE 68641
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Caroline's Visitation begins.
Feb 13
Parish Rosary
Thursday, February 13, 2020
7:00PM
S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
112 N 6th St
Howells, NE 68641
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Caroline's Parish Rosary begins.
Feb 14
Additional Viewing
Friday, February 14, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
112 N 6th St
Howells, NE 68641
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Caroline's Additional Viewing begins.
Feb 14
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, February 14, 2020
10:30AM
S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
112 N 6th St
Howells, NE 68641
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Caroline's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Feb 14
Funeral Lunch
Friday, February 14, 2020
12:15PM
Howells Catholic Social Hall
312 S. 2nd St
Howells, NE 68641
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Caroline's Funeral Lunch begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.