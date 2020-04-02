Kampfe, Kenneth "Ken"

Kampfe, Kenneth "Ken" January 22, 1929 - March 30, 2020 Of Omaha. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Sally W. Kampfe; sister, Harriett Kokjer; son, Paul (Jennifer); son, Tom (Kat); son, John (Amy); son, Clark (Amy); daughter, Ann (Cliff); 17 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Ken was the President of the Willsie Cap & Gown Company, a lifelong member of Downtown Rotary, a past member of the District 66 School Board, a past member of the board of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Omaha, and a past member of the board of trustees of Nebraska Methodist Hospital. The Funeral Service is pending due to COVID-19 restrictions at this time. Memorials are suggested to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Omaha or the Westside Foundation - Willsie Cap & Gown Scholarship Fund.

