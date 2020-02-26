Kaminski, Marjorie J. January 28, 1931 - February 24, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Edward Kaminski. Survived by daughters, Patricia Flott (George), Donna Fricke (Don), and Midge Chandler (Marc); grandchildren, Tina McIntosh (David), Austin Flott (Sammi), Mitchell Fricke, Michael Fricke (Samantha), Jaymie Aliano (Jeff), Michael Flott (Beth); many great-grandchildren; and special friend, Ernie Barker. VISITATION: Thursday, 57pm, at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 10am, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 7308 S. 42nd St. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials requested to Nebraska Special Olympics or Josie Harper Hospice House. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Kaminski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.