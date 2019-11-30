Kamins, Linda Marie

Kamins, Linda Marie October 12, 1946 - November 23, 2019 Linda Marie (Mills) Kamins of Fremont Hills, Missouri, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon "Jimmie" and Mildred Mills; sister, Peggy Grasso; brothers-in-law, Richard Kamins, Patrick Kamins, Gerald Kamins, Michael Kamins, Michael Goodrich; and nephew James "Jimmie" Grasso. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Donald Kamins; son Jeffrey Kamins; grandson Mattias Kamins; and siblings, Rick (Rosemary) Mills, Diane (Larry) Evans, Mary Goodrich, Michael (Anne) Mills; aunts, uncle, 38 first cousins, nieces, nephews and beloved friends. Linda was a wonderful wife and caring mother, she loved her family, her many great friends and animals. Linda always enjoyed a great conversation and laughter, and was loved by all who knew her as gentle, loyal, sincere and always faithful to God. She loved her new home of three years here in the Missouri Ozarks, loved her Catholic faith and parish, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Springfield, Missouri, and St. Pius X Catholic Church and school in Omaha. FUNERAL MASS Monday, December 2, 2019, at 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church. VISITATION Sunday from 3pm5pm, followed by a ROSARY at 5pm, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel. Interment will commence in Spring 2020 at the Kamins/Hickey family gravesite located at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Camp Grove, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society, American Cancer Society or St. Pius X Catholic Church in Omaha, Nebraska. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY 72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

