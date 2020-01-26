Kamarad, Bernard D. "Bernie" April 5, 1933 - January 23, 2020 Age 86. Son of John and Irma Kamarad of Comstock, NE. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Myron. Survived by cousins, friends, and long-time friend, Corrine Varner. Bernie graduated from Comstock High School, attended 2 years at Nebraska University-Lincoln and served 2 years in the Army during the Korean War, then he moved to Omaha. He played a variety of instruments; and over the years played in several bands, ending with the Frank Kucera Band. He worked 19 years for the railroad at the Railway Express Agency; followed by 17 years at Creighton Prep High School. He retired from Prep in April of 1995. During retirement he enjoyed winters in Arizona and spent his summers in Omaha. SERVICES 1:30PM, Tues., Jan. 28, 2020 at Forest Lawn. VISITATION one hour prior to Service. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to AMVETS Nebraska. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. www.forestlawnomaha.com

