Omaha Police

Kaluza, John J. Jr. June 2, 1929 - March 6, 2020. John was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Nellie (Karnish) Kaluza; brothers and sisters; grandchildren, Kenneth and Tim; and daughters-in-law, Rowena Kaluza and Peggy Weeth. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dolores Kaluza; children, John Kaluza III, Peggy (David) Fischman, Karen (Dick) Creek, Terry Kaluza, Kenneth (Donna) Kaluza, and Colleen (Kevin) Purcell; 17 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and other family. VISITATION: Tuesday, March 10, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, March 11, at 10am at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 4112 So. 26th Street. Interment in St John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME, 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of John Kaluza, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.