Kalkowski, Maureen "Renee" February 22, 1933 - June 19, 2020 Renee, age 87, died peacefully on Friday, June 19. She was the loving wife of Kenny Kalkowski for 67 years. Renee was born the second of four girls of the late Andrew and Marie Smith Waite. She was preceded in death by sisters, Jean Holland and Sally Rivard Murphy. She is survived by her loving husband, Kenny; dear sister, Micki (Gary) Pospisil; sisters-in-law, Monika Kalkowski, Marilyn Mills and Judy Kalkowski; children, Kim (Robert Ottemann), Marty (Teresa), Julie (Paul Farrand), Daniel, Christie (Tim Gomo), Maggie (Kevin O'Connell) and Karen (Maximo) Buschfrers; grandchildren, Luke and Laura Kalkowski, Maureen and Emma Kalkowski-Farrand, Abby, Libby and Danny Gomo, Claire (Vaibhav Ingle), Bridget, Sean and Liam O'Connell, Milagros, Cedric and Matias Buschfrers; great-granddaughter, Eva Ingle; nieces and nephews from Boston to Fairbanks. Although Renee wore many hats in her life, her favorite was being mom to her seven children. She ended her career at Metropolitan Community College as a Career Placement Specialist, preparing students for interviews and helping them to secure employment. She made a lasting impact on many lives. Renee leaves behind a legacy of kindness, humor, warmth, love, and compassion. She instilled a fierce sense of social justice and fairness in her children, which continues to guide their lives. VISITATION: Monday, June 22, 4pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 S. 32nd Ave. FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday, June 23, 10am at Church. Private Family Committal. Due to Coronavirus concerns, all attendees must wear a mask. There will be no luncheon after the Funeral. Streaming will be available on the Bethany website. In lieu of flowers, memorials to CUES (Christian Urban Education Services) or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

