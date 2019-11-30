Kalinski, Sondra J. (Gallagher) March 20, 1939 - November 24, 2019 Preceded in death by parents; husband Joseph; and sister Woody Kay Cavalieri. Survived by daughter Sheri Crabtree; sons, Timothy and Todd Kalinski; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, James (Kristine) Gallagher; sister, Linda (Conrad) Bayerl; lots of nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Tuesday, December 3, 1-2pm, with the CELEBRATION of LIFE at 2pm, all at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, Omaha. Memorials to be directed by the family. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 68106, 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

