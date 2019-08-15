Kaiser, Susan S.

Kaiser, Susan S. August 9, 1942 - August 10, 2019 Susan S. Kaiser, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away Saturday, August 10th. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Louis H. (Skip) Kaiser; her two children, Keith Kaiser of Dallas, TX, and Suzanne Ernst of Walnut Creek, CA; along with her son-in-law, Steve Ernst, and three grandchildren, Morgan, Colin and Cecilia. Susan grew up in Berwyn, PA, and received her Liberal Arts Degree from College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA. After living in the New York area, Dallas and Houston for 16 years, Susan and Skip made Omaha their home in 1983. She worked for the Metropolitan Community College in Omaha and retired from there as Employee of the Year in 2007. She was a dedicated wife and mother. All who knew her for her kindhearted, self-sacrificing spirit and witty sense of humor will remember her. PRAYER SERVICE: Saturday August 17th, 11:45am, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive, in Our Lady's Chapel. The family requests no flowers and that any donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Omaha.

