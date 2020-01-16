Kaiser, Peter J. Jr. May 2, 1942 - January 12, 2020 Survived by his wife, Nancy; sons: Peter K. (Trina) Kaiser, Joseph A. (Carolyn) Kaiser and Jess A. (Michelle) Kaiser; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, David Kaiser; sister-in-law, Donna Kaiser; numerous nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICES: Saturday, January 18, at 10:30am, at First Lutheran Church in Blair. Graveside Services will follow in the Blair Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday, 6-8pm, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 | www.campbellaman.com

