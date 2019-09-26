Kaiser, Gladys L. February 4, 1929 - September 23, 2019 Gladys L. Kaiser, born on February 4, 1929 in Boelus, NE, to George and Emma Sorensen. She graduated from Boelus High School and Grand Island Business College. She worked for several years as a legal secretary. When she retired in 1993, she had worked for Warren Buffet at Berkshire Hathaway Inc. for a little over 25 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lawrence Kaiser, whom she married on August 4, 1948; her son, Kerry Kaiser; her sister, Phyllis Jeter; her nephew, Timothy Douglas; her niece, Connie Dober; and her great-nephew, Scott Lewis. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Kristine Kaiser; her grandson, Kody Kaiser of Omaha; brother, Curt (Jan) Sorensen; brother-in-law, John (Breta) Jeter of Omaha; sister-in-law, Lela Kaiser of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 1:30pm, at Immanuel Village Chapel, 6803 N 68th Plz, with refreshments in the Garden Room following. Donations can be made to the Open Door Mission or NET Public TV Foundation. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.