Kaipust, Charles F. May 29, 1934 - November 3, 2019 Charles "Chuck" Kaipust entered into rest peacefully surrounded by family on November 3rd, 2019 in Omaha, NE at the age of 85. Chuck is survived by his wife, Ellen Kaipust; children, Kim (Chuck) Carroll, Kevin (Michelle) Kaipust, and Kris (Travis) Knudsen; grandchildren, Jeff, Sam, and Laura Carroll, Katie and Abbie Kaipust, Kyra and Bryce Knudsen; sister, Clarene Crocker; and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles J. Kaipust and Catherine (Korus) Kaipust; sister, Marianne Hayduk; and brother, Donales Kaipust. VISITATION: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 5:30-7:30pm, St. Bernard's Catholic Church, with a ROSARY at 7pm. MEMORIAL MASS: Friday, November 8, 10:30am, St. Bernard's. Lunch reception to follow. Private graveside service at a later date. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Chuck's life. Memorials will be directed by the family. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

