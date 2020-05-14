Kaipus, Leonard R. June 7, 1932 - May 8, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Julia Kaipus; and stepfather, Joseph Sliva. Survived by wife, Louise (Bojanski); daughters, Joyce (Jim) Christiansen and Debbie Luethge; grandchildren, Jamie (Mark) Cullinane, Luke Christiansen, Lisa (Ryan) Samuelson; great-grandchildren, Max and Emma Cullinane; dear niece, Dorothy Lee Kowal; many nieces nephews and friends. VISITATION begins Thursday, 5pm, with a Wake Service at 6:30pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday, 10am, St. Gerald's Catholic Church (96th & Q St). Interment: Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

