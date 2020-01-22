Kahl, Duane

Kahl, Duane Age 87 - January 20, 2020 Of Glenwood, IA, passed away at the Glen Haven Village in Glenwood. Survived by his wife, Rosalie Kahl of Glenwood; children, Albert David (Kristen) Kahl of Sand Springs, OK; Debi (David) Muellner of Glenwood; and Dan (Debra) Kahl of Idaho Falls, ID; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Mineola, IA, followed by Burial with Military Honors in the Mineola Cemetery. VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood. Family will direct memorials. LOESS HILLS FUNERAL and CREMATION CENTER Glenwood, IA | (712) 527-5241 | www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

