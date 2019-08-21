Kaczmarek, Edward L. Sr. "Ed"

Kaczmarek, Edward L. Sr. "Ed" January 15, 1920 - August 1, 2019 Age 99 years of Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Paulina (Foster); 9 brothers and sisters; and one infant grandchild. Survived by children, Lawrence (Deborah) Kaczmarek, Teresa (Michael) McCartney, Leann (Scott) Yahnke, Carol (Robert) Manning, Mary Kay (J. Tyler) Martin, and Edward (Lisa) Kaczmarek, Jr.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Anyone who met Ed was immediately drawn in by his wit and spunk. With his ever present pipe, and his direct manner, there was never a dull moment! He was a true representative of the Greatest Generation! FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, August 24, at 1pm, with a luncheon to follow, all at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 65th and Military Ave. Private Inurnment in Calvary Cemetery will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St Bernard's Catholic School. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

