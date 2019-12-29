Juva, Sharon M. May 31, 1959 - December 15, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Stephen and Wilma Juva. Survived by many cousins and friends MEMORIALl SERVICE: Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11am at Douglas County Health Center Chapel, 4102 Woolworth Ave. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

