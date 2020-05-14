Justman, Clyde A. October 14, 1930 - May 11, 2020 Omaha - Preceded in death by wife, Mary. Survived by children, Ken (Lori), Leigh (Jim) Adams; grandchildren Geoff, Katie, Maddie (Nick), Alex, Zac; family and friends. Private Graveside Service. Memorials to Project K-9 Hero or Wounded Warrior Project. Roeder Mortuary 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 see full obituary at www.RoederMortuary.com

