Just, Josef April 8, 1926 - May 31, 2020 Age 94, of Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Anna. Survived by daughters: Marianne (Ronald) Winterstein, Doreen Arant; grandchildren: Ronnie, Brian, Jamie, Donnie, Julie, Cory, Blake; 13 great-grandchildren; longtime companion, Dot Bechdolt. VISITATION: Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 5-7pm, at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). FUNERAL MASS: Friday, June 5, 2020, at 10:30am at St. James Catholic Church (9025 Larimore Ave.) Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.bramanmortuary.com for more details. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

To plant a tree in memory of Josef Just as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.