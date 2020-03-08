Jurgensen, Bonnie Lou August 29, 1936 - March 5, 2020 Age 83, of Ashland, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, March 10, at 10:30am at United Methodist Church, 1442 Adams St., Ashland. VISITATION: Monday, March 9, from 6-8pm at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland. INTERMENT in Ashland Cemetery. Memorials to the Ashland United Methodist Church, or Ashland Fire and Rescue. To leave Condolences, visit: www.marcysvoboda.com MARCY MORTUARY 104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343

