Jurgens, Carole Ann November 9, 1944 - August 29, 2019 Carole A. Jurgens (Chesnut), age 74, died on August 29, 2019 at Hillcrest Hospice in Bellevue, NE. Carole was born on November 9, 1944 in Malvern, Worchestershire, England to Harold and Dorothy Chesnut. She grew up in Upland and Wilcox, NE and attended Wilcox Public Schools, where she met the love of her life, Gary Jurgens. Carole and Gary were married on July 31, 1966, and went on to have four children while living in Grand Island NE, Urbandale IA, and Bellevue. In addition to being a mother and devoted wife, Carole also had a career in the insurance industry, from which she retired in 2016. In her spare time, Carole was an avid reader of historical fiction and books about angels as well as a fan of English television shows such as Doc Martin, Father Brown, and Downton Abbey. Carole also enjoyed the time she spent with her cat, George, and asked about him until the end. Carole is survived by her children, Scott Jurgens, Stephanie Garwood (Matt), Christine Jurgens, and Catherine Jurgens; grandchildren, Ross Jurgens (Tatum), Elle Jurgens, Kurt Garwood, Grant Garwood, and Cole Garwood; and sister Jean Chesnut. She also leaves behind several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Carole was preceded in death by her husband Gary; mother Dorothy; and father Harold. Carole will be Cremated and a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Memorials can be directed to the Nebraska Humane Society, or any local animal rescue organization. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
