Jurek, Leonard C., Sr. January 25, 1937 - September 6, 2019 Age 82. Preceded in death by wife, Della; son, Rickey; parents, Edward and Harriet Jurek; and son-in-law, Ted Brown Sr. Survived by daughters, Monica (Gary) Mlynczak, Barbara Brown, and Theresa Speidel; sons, Leonard (Joan) Jurek Sr., and Steve (Julie) Jurek Sr.; 18 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Edward (Dean) Jurek; and sister, Jackie Wojtowicz. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 10am at Assumption Catholic Church (22nd and U St.). VISITATION: Tuesday at the Church 5-7pm, with 7pm PRAYER SERVICE. INTERMENT: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

