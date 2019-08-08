Jungers-Moluf, Mildred Marie Age 97 Mildred died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. A homemaker, she was predeceased by her husbands, Carroll Jungers and Arne Moluf. She is survived by her sons, Blaine (Marcia) Jungers, and Ronn (Ruth Ann) Jungers; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Also survived by stepfamily: Kay Andersen, Craig Moluf, and Marci Williams, and their spouses and children. GATHERING with the family: Friday, August 9, at the Mortuary from 1-2pm, immediately followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington Street, Papillion, NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

