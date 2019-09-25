Junge, Marsha B.

Junge, Marsha B. Marsha B. Junge born October 16, 1952 entered eternal rest September 21, 2019. Remember by Daughters; Shawna Bryson, Leesport, PA and Beverly Houck, Omaha, NE. Grandchildren; Victoria, Joshua and Madison and Siblings; Sandra Bright, Patty Hildebrand and Bobby Williams. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 6:30pm Thursday, September 26th, Angel Loft of St., Joseph Tower, 2205 S. 10th St., Omaha NE. Flowers can be sent to Marsha c/o St. Joseph Tower.

