Jung, Jerome Jr. January 23, 1944 - February 14, 2020 Born in Hungary and immigrated with his family to the United States in 1955. Preceded in death by parents, Jerome Jung, Sr. and Katharina Epler Jung. Survived by brother, Anthony Jung (Heidi); nieces, Barbara Stubbendieck (Brad), and Elisabeth Barclay (Bill); nephew, Henri Jung (Tammy); and nine great-nephews and -nieces. Jerome received his BA in Liberal Arts and Sciences from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1967, and continued graduate studies at University of Southern IL until he was called to serve his country in Vietnam as a US Army Specialist. Jerome was awarded The Bronze Star Medal and the Purple Heart for his service. His Final Resting Place is in the Omaha National Veterans Cemetery . HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

