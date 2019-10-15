Juedes, Jane Marie (McEvoy)

Juedes, Jane Marie (McEvoy) January 19, 1957 - October 12, 2019 Preceded in death by mother, Ann "Sue" McEvoy; mother-in-law, Burdean Juedes; and nephews, Joey and Matthew Rhoades. Survived by husband, Gerald "Shorty"; father, Jack (Sharon) McEvoy; siblings: Pat (Sandy) (Smith) McEvoy, Mary Jo Rhoades, Mike (Lori) McEvoy, Rita McEvoy, Jim McEvoy, Sue McEvoy, and Paul McEvoy; brothers-in law and sisters-in-law: Patricia Peterson, Mike (Barb) Juedes, Roger (Nancy) Juedes, and Roxanne (Ted) Davis; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION begins Wednesday, 4-7pm, at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Thursday, 10:30am, at Omaha Bible Church (78 & State St). Interment in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to Omaha Bible Church, or Waterloo Fire and Rescue. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. | 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

