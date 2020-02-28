Jude, Mary Alyse

Jude, Mary Alyse March 21, 1952 - February 22, 2020 Preceded in death by parents; husband, Drew "The Bluzman" Jude. Survived by daughters, Melissa (Jason) Kimball; Jennifer Parker (Ross Jones); grandchildren, Madison, Joey, Violet and Parker; sisters, Lynne (Larry) Green, Barbie (Ron) Peay; special friend, Jeff Walburn; many other loving family and friends. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Sunday, 3-5pm, at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific Street | (402) 391-1664 | johnagentleman.com

To send flowers to the family of Mary Jude, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 1
Visitation
Sunday, March 1, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE 68154
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.