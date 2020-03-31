Judd, Kathryn Anne (Gowing) "Kathy" June 10, 1959 - March 27, 2020 Kathryn "Kathy" Anne (Gowing) Judd passed away March 27th, 2020 surrounded by her family in Fairbury, NE at the age of 60. Kathy is survived by her father, LtCol USAF (ret.) Donald R. Gowing of Bellevue, NE; husband, Paul Judd of Fairbury NE; daughter, Sarah and husband, Nick Sutton of Omaha, NE; daughter, Laura Judd of Newport News, VA; brothers, Don Gowing II of Atlanta, GA; Timothy and wife, Tara Gowing of Nebraska City, NE; and Corey Gowing of Bellevue, NE; sister-in-law, Cynthia Martinez of Lincoln, NE; and brother-in-law, Mickey and wife, Angie Judd of Fairbury, NE. She was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher Gowing; and mother, Madelene Gowing. Kathy was born on June 10, 1959 at Westover Air Force Base in Chicopee, MA. As an Air Force "Brat" she spent her childhood growing up in Massachusetts, Spain, Virginia, and Nebraska. She graduated from Bellevue High School in 1977 and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to earn her B.S. in Political Science. While there, she gained lifelong sisters when she became a "Theta" by joining Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Upon graduation, she was a city planner for the city of Bellevue, NE. Kathy moved to Fairbury, NE after marrying Paul Judd on September 11, 1982. She was an active member of the Fairbury Community. She was co-chairman of the committee that built the Fairbury Frontier Fun Park, fundraiser planner for Jail and Bail, an active member of P.E.O., and was involved in numerous school activities and fundraisers as her daughters were growing up. In the end, her greatest joy was becoming "Nana" upon the birth of her granddaughter, Grace Kathryn Sutton, in 2015. Her friends and family will forever remember Kathy's spirit. She was known for being an incredible hostess and thrived off of planning a memorable party. Family and friends loved getting her annual Christmas cards which were full of the sarcastic humor and one-liners that only Kathy could pull off. She showed her generosity by spoiling her friends and family on their birthdays and is remembered for giving out balloon bouquets on Halloween. In true Kathy fashion, a memorial service and celebration of life will be planned for later this summer in Fairbury. Anyone that wants to remember Kathy on an annual basis should celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a glass of sauvignon blanc and a "We love us!" toast (ask the family this story sometime). Her family is forever grateful for the amazing staff at JCHC for their care and friendship over recent years during her courageous battle with cancer. Her fighting spirit will forever influence those who knew and loved her. GERDES-MEYER FUNERAL HOME 2414 H St,, Fairbury, NE 68352 (402) 729-5656 | www.gerdesmeyerfh.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.