Juarez, Louis V. Apr 5, 1928 - Aug 2, 2018 Survived by wife Jessie M. Juarez; daughters, Margo Juarez and Anita Wyllie; his grandchildren Jeremy (Angela) Griffith, Rachel Griffith, Kaylin (Michael) Horsman-Best, and Michael Wyllie; great grandchildren: Isaiah, Aliyah, and Jeremiah Griffith; brother Joseph Juarez; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. VISITATION: Monday after 4:30 pm, with ROSARY SERVICE at 7pm, all at the Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church (23rd and O St). INTERMENT: St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials to be directed by family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

