Juarez, Joseph J. April 14, 1924 - October 25, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Mary L. Juarez. Survived by son, Joseph J. Juarez, Jr. (Mary Ann); daughter, Debra L. Sinnett (Jeff); grandchildren: Joseph J. Juarez, III (Elishia), Matthew M. Loth, Lori A. Franco (Marco), and Chad Sinnett (Nancy); six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm. SERVICES: Wednesday, October 30th at 9:15am, West Center Chapel to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Interment, St. Mary Cemetery with military honors. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

