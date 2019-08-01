Jourdan, Robert E.

Jourdan, Robert E. November 26, 1932 - July 30, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Beverly; daughter, Kelley Backer; granddaughter, Jessica Irwin. Survived by daughters: Kendra (Dan) Jourdan, Kimberley Jo Moore, Kara (Danny) Nickels, Kathryn Passauer; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. VISITATION begins Friday, 4pm; FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, at the mortuary. Interment: La Platte Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

