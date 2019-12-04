Joseph, Freddie Lee December 18, 1966 - November 26, 2019 Preceded in death by grandmother, Lorna Brooks; father, Edward Joseph; brother, Ronnie Joseph; Aunt LaRue. Survived by daughters, Brittany Joseph and Brisonne Joseph (Anthony) and their father, Scott Robinson; grandson, Kingston Redmerski; mother, Dian Joseph; aunt, Faye Walker (Terry); longtime partner, Max Kenny; and a large extended family and loyal friends. Family will receive friends Thursday, December 5th, from 4-6pm at West Center Chapel with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6pm. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, December 6th, 7pm at Fan Tan Lounge, 5915 Center Street. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

