Jorgenson, Warren G., Sgt USMC (Ret) March 15, 1921 - June 1, 2020 Warren G. Jorgenson, Sgt USMC (Ret), 99, passed away in Omaha, NE on June 1, 2020. He was a proud United States Marine in the 4th Marine Regiment and served in the "Island Hopping" Campaigns in World War II. For his service, injuries and heroism, he was awarded the Purple Heart and Medal of Valor. He drafted two memoirs during his lifetime titled "Daisies and Dandelions" and "The Expendable Garrison". He is survived by his children: Larry (Karon) Jorgenson of Seal Beach, CA, Gary (Chom) Sampson of Madison, AL, Kathy Loncke of Omaha, NE, Gary Jorgenson of Gladstone, OR, Lorraine (Tom) Peterson of Archdale, NC and Loren (Vicki) Jorgenson of Omaha, NE. He is additionally survived by daughters-in-law Merna Sampson of Omaha, NE and Trish Jorgenson of Redmond, OR. Warren Jorgenson also leaves behind seventeen grandchildren and thirty-one great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wives Louise, Betty, Janice, and his beloved Ruth Jones-Harrison; his sons, Doug Jorgenson and Virgil Sampson and his daughter, Linda Johnson. Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will be no viewings, however a small ceremony will take place at Heafey, Hoffmann, Dworak, and Cutler's West Center Chapel on July 11, 2020 at 11:00 with the burial immediately following. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Warren Jorgenson, Sgt USMC as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.