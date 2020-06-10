Jorgenson, Warren G., Sgt USMC (Ret) March 15, 1921 - June 1, 2020 Warren G. Jorgenson, Sgt USMC (Ret), 99, passed away in Omaha, NE on June 1, 2020. He was a proud United States Marine in the 4th Marine Regiment and served in the "Island Hopping" Campaigns in World War II. For his service, injuries and heroism, he was awarded the Purple Heart and Medal of Valor. He drafted two memoirs during his lifetime titled "Daisies and Dandelions" and "The Expendable Garrison". He is survived by his children: Larry (Karon) Jorgenson of Seal Beach, CA, Gary (Chom) Sampson of Madison, AL, Kathy Loncke of Omaha, NE, Gary Jorgenson of Gladstone, OR, Lorraine (Tom) Peterson of Archdale, NC and Loren (Vicki) Jorgenson of Omaha, NE. He is additionally survived by daughters-in-law Merna Sampson of Omaha, NE and Trish Jorgenson of Redmond, OR. Warren Jorgenson also leaves behind seventeen grandchildren and thirty-one great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wives Louise, Betty, Janice, and his beloved Ruth Jones-Harrison; his sons, Doug Jorgenson and Virgil Sampson and his daughter, Linda Johnson. Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will be no viewings, however a small ceremony will take place at Heafey, Hoffmann, Dworak, and Cutler's West Center Chapel on July 11, 2020 at 11:00 with the burial immediately following. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.