Jorgenson, Warren G., Sgt USMC (Ret) March 15, 1921 - June 1, 2020 Retired Sergeant Warren "Jorgy" Jorgenson, age 99, passed away in Omaha under close medical care on June 1, 2020. He was a proud United States Marine in the 4th Marine Regiment and was awarded the Purple Heart after serving in the "Island Hopping" Campaigns in World War II. (Ret) Sgt. Jorgenson was born on March 15, 1921 in Bertram, IA to Rudolf and Bertha Jorgenson. Included in his Service as a United States Marine, he spent more than three years as a Prisoner of War (POW) in the Philippines and Japan. For his service, injuries, and heroism, he was awarded the Purple Heart and Medal of Valor. During his lifetime, he drafted two memoirs titled "Daisies and Dandelions" and "The Expendable Garrison." He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Loncke and Lorraine Peterson; his sons: Larry Jorgenson, Gary Jorgenson, Gary Sampson, and Loren Jorgenson; his seventeen grandchildren; and his twenty-six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wives: Louise, Betty, and Janice; his beloved Ruth Jones-Harrison; his sons, Doug Jorgenson and Virgil Sampson; and his daughter, Linda Johnson. Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will be No Viewing, however a small Ceremony will take place at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler's West Center Chapel on Saturday, July 11, with the Burial immediately following. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

