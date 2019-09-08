Jorgensen, William B. January 13, 1944 - July 15, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Ben and Theoda; brother, Robert; sisters, Jean Zulfer and Rose Capps. Survived by wife, Carolyn; daughters, Kimberly Kelley and Kelly McGill; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, September 14, from 2-4pm, at Lord of Love Lutheran Church, 10405 Fort Street, Omaha.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.