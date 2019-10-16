Jordan, Lyle Dean January 21, 1930 - October 13, 2019 Lyle Dean Jordan was born in Missouri Valley, IA, to the late Lloyd and Josephine (Longmeyer) Jordan, and graduated from Pisgah High School in 1947. His employment includes Sheraton Hotel Corp for 20 years, and retiring from Peter Kiewit and Sons in 1992 after 20 years. He was preceded in death by wife, Darlene (Pope) Jordan, in 1985; first wife, Darlene (Newman) Boudreau in 1997; daughter, Joni Hight; sister, Betty Rose Karnes; brothers, Stanley (Bud) Jordan and Glen Jordan. Survivors include son, James Jordan; step sons, Randy (Kathi) Markel, Dan (Mary) Markel; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Saturday, 11am-12pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 12pm, at Maher Funeral Home. Interment: Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to EveryStep Hospice. MAHER FUNERAL HOME 121 S. 7th St., Council Bluffs, IA | 712-328-1144 | maherfs.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.