Jordan, Harold B. "Hermie" Age 93 Harold B. "Hermie" Jordan, of Wahoo, died Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Wahoo. Survived by wife Darlene, Wahoo; daughters: Linda Jordan and Jackie Anderson, Wahoo; Shelley (Charman) Harrington, Madison, SD; son, Terry (Marilyn) Jordan, Lenexa, KS; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Heldt, Yutan; brother, Cecil "Dave" Jordan, Springfield, MO; sisters-in-law: Jean Stange, Yutan; Connie Jordan, Nixa, MO; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Herman and Gertrude (Hageman) Jordan; brothers, Fred, Harvey, and Wilbur Jordan; sisters, Mildred Keane and Ruby Krakowski. FUNERAL: 10:30am Monday, First United Methodist Church. VISITATION: 4-7pm Sunday, funeral home. Interment: Sunrise Cemetery. Memorials to Wahoo Fire and Rescue Department, or First United Methodist Church Music Program. PRUSS-NABITY FUNERAL HOME Wahoo, NE 402-443-3128 www.prussnabity.com

