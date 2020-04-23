Jones, Ronnette

Jones, Ronnette August 28, 1958 - April 19, 2020 She was preceded in death by her husband, Grayling Jones; parents, Frank Annie B. Franklin; sisters and brother. She is survived by her son, Grayling R. Jones Sr. and daughter-in-law Tenisha Jones; grandchildren, Grayling Jr., Sa'Nya, and Alana Jones; sisters, Delois Hardin, Gwen Keeton, Dannette Webb (Gary); brothers, Flynn Franklin, Gailyn Franklin (Sherry), Dwayne Franklin, Travis Franklin. THE VIEWING will be held at Thomas Funeral Home from 1-5pm Friday, April 24, 2020 and the family will hold a Private Gravesite Service on Saturday at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronnette Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.