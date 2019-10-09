Jones, Robert L. August 13, 1932 - October 5, 2019 Preceded in death by son Robert M.; brother Harry; and sister Betty. Survived by wife of 60 years Catherine; son, Jack (Tracey); grandchildren, Catherine and Jacob; brother Myron; extended family and in-laws. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, October 11, at 11:30am. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.