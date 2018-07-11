Jones, Rev. Robert E. Nov 16, 1927 - Jul 9, 2018 CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, July 12, 2018, at 11am, with Visitation one hour prior to the service, all at Celebration Covenant Church (168 & Giles Road). Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.