Jones, Nippsy V.

Jones, Nippsy V. Age 53 Of Mechanicsville VA, formerly of Omaha. Departed this life on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Mary Jones. He leaves cherished memories to a loving and devoted wife, Kimberly Jones; sons, Timothy, Kristian, and Stephan Martin; siblings, Kent, Brent, Hattie, Mary, and Katrina Jones, Karla Smith and Dr. Vann Price (Bishop Edward C. Price); father-in-law, Lewis Harrison; aunt, Loise Anderson; uncles, Preston, and McArthur Mills (Bonnie), Philip (Bernice), and Jerry Anderson; nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of other family member and friends. VIEWING: Friday, October 11, 5-7pm at Roeder Montuary, 4932 Ames Ave., Omaha, NE 68104. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, October 12, at 9am at the Fort Street Church of Christ, 5922 Fort Street, Omaha, NE 68104. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.