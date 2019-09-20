Jones, Lawrence "Bruce"

Jones, Lawrence "Bruce" October 9, 1955 - September 18, 2019 Age 63 of Omaha, NE, and formerly Herington, KS, and Luling, LA. Retired from Union Pacific Railroad after more than 41 years of hard work and dedication. Bruce was a social and fun loving man who loved to garden, cook, and work in his yard. His biggest joy came from spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his big brother, Lynn Jones; and mother, Clarine Jones. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 45 years, Vicki Jones; his three adoring children, Vinie Jones, Nathaniel (Heather) Jones, and Ashley Jones; his little brother, Rusty (Linay) Jones; grandchildren, Ariana and Abram Jones; and his sister-in-law, Joan Jones. Per Bruce's wishes, no Funeral Services will be held. A Celebration of Life party will be held at a later date.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.