Jones, Kathleen Ann Keber March 12, 1923 - August 7, 2019 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, September 9th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 "Q" Street in Omaha. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Omaha. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to: Cystic Fibrosis Gateway Chapter at 8251 Maryland Avenue, Ste. 16, St. Louis, MO 63105; or to Make A Wish Missouri & Kansas, 13523 Barrett Parkway Dr., Suite 241, Ballwin, MO 63021; or to a charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

