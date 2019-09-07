Jones, Kathleen Ann Keber March 12, 1923 - August 7, 2019 Our beautiful loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, sister and friend, Kathleen Ann "Kay" Jones, died peacefully on August 7, 2019, in San Diego, California at the home of her daughter. Kay was born on March 12, 1923, on a farm west of Spalding, Nebraska, to Clemens N. and Anna J. Glaser Keber; she was the sixth of nine children. She attended Spalding Academy; Kay taught for two years in a one room schoolhouse near Spalding. In November of 1943, she began working for the Union Pacific Railroad in Green River, Wyoming, transferring to Ogden, Utah in January of 1945. She also worked for the I.R.S. in Utah and Omaha, retiring in 1984. Kathleen married Francis Allen "Frank" Jones on June 25, 1946, in St. Michael Catholic Church in Spalding, Nebraska. To this union eight children were born. Kay and Frank lived in Ogden, Utah and Omaha. After retiring they spent winters in Alamo, Texas and summers in the Omaha area. Kay loved her family; she enjoyed traveling, cooking, and gardening, and enjoyed life with a great sense of humor. Kathleen is survived by her children: four daughters, Rosalie (Donald) French of Salt Lake City, UT; Patricia Moulton of San Diego, CA; Karen (Bruce) Blair of Cheyenne, WY; Kathleen (Barry) Park of Lake St. Louis, MO; three sons: Richard (Rachel) Jones of Omaha, NE; Donald (Jackie) Jones of Gold River, CA; Dennis (Ann) Jones of Omaha, NE; one daughter-in-law, Julie Jones of Highland, IL; seventeen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond (Ruth) Keber of Pewaukee, WI; and sister, Marguerite (Edward) McQuade of Omaha; and numerous nieces and nephews. Kay is also survived by Edward "Bud" Rebout of Kansas City, Kansas, loving companion to our Mother. Special thanks for all his love, support and care during their years. Our thanks also to the Rebout family for their love and support. Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Jones; son, William Jones; son-in-law, Kent Moulton; parents, Clemens and Anna Keber; brothers: Herman, Laurence, Victor and Mark Keber; and sisters, Monica Bauer and Mildred Keber. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, September 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 "Q" Street in Omaha. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Omaha. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to: Cystic Fibrosis Gateway Chapter at 8251 Maryland Avenue, Ste. 16, St. Louis, MO 63105; or to Make A Wish Missouri & Kansas, 13523 Barrett Parkway Dr., Suite 241, Ballwin, MO 63021; or to a charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
