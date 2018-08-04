Jones, Karen Marie (Pawlusiak) 1957 – 2018 Karen Marie (Pawlusiak) Jones of Savannah, MO, passed away Monday, July 16, 2018. Karen was born in Dallas, TX, to Robert and Regina (Micek) Pawlusiak on January 15, 1957. Karen worked as a bookkeeper for Ciras Nu Way for 16 years. She was a loving, gentle, compassionate soul. She loved animals, enjoyed playing pool and darts, and being with friends. She created beautiful personalized Christmas stockings for family and friends. On June 8, 1985, she married Harry A. "Casey" Jones in Dickinson, TX. They celebrated 33 years of married life together. Karen was preceded in death by an infant daughter; her parents; and sister, Roberta (Pawlusiak) Maslow. Karen is survived by husband, Casey; sisters: Michele and husband Mike Emanuel, Fremont, NE; Cindy and husband John McLaughlin, Las Vegas, NV; Barbara Riggs, Omaha; and brother, Michael Pawlusiak, Omaha. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

