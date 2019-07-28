Jones, Judy C. (Linton)

Jones, Judy C. (Linton) February 11, 1946 - June 28, 2019 Passed away at the age of 73 years in Fresno, CA. Preceded in death by her beloved son Mathew Jones. Survived by Charles L. Jones of Green Valley, AZ; sisters, Deborah J. (Mike) O'Neil, and Susan Whitmarsh; brother Mark Linton of Fresno, CA; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Private Family Service.

